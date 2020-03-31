CONCORDIA – Bernice Justyna, 94, of Concordia, died Sunday, March 29, 2020. Bernice was born Aug. 14, 1925, to Jozef and Katrin Cielecki, in Hucisko-Nienadowskie, Poland.

Survivors include sons, Ignacy (Candy) and Paul (Charlotte); daughter, Christina Navis (John); five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and two stepgreat-grandchildren.

Predeceased by husband, Mike Justyna; infant son and daughter; and sister, Maria Babis.

Private family Mass of Christian Burial: Friday, April 3, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, Concordia. Burial will follow in St. Concordia Cemetery.

Visitation: 1-5 p.m., Thursday, April 2, at Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home, Concordia.

Memorials: to the church or O’Connor Animal Shelter, both of Concordia, in care of Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home, P.O. Box 606, Concordia, KS 66901.

