Gloria Ann Koehn, 86, of Moundridge, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at Pine Village. She was born February 23, 1934 in McPherson County, the daughter of Pete and Lizzie (Koehn) Nightingale.

She was a devoted homemaker.

Gloria was a member of Lone Tree Mennonite Church.

She was united in marriage to Marvin Koehn on April 7, 1959 at Lone Tree Church.

Gloria is survived by her son, Rodney (Nancy) Koehn of Galva; daughters, Rhonda (David) Koehn of Moundridge, and Roberta (Randall) Ratzlaff of Galva; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and sisters-in-law, Wilma Nightingale and Lois Nightingale, both of Moundridge.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brothers, Alfred, Herman, Harry and Dewey; and sisters, Elsie and Hannah.

Due to concerns with the coronavirus, a private graveside service will be held at Lone Tree Church Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Mercy Hospital in care of Moundridge Funeral Home, PO Box 410, Moundridge, Kansas 67107.