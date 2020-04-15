Kala Ann Mason, 63, of McPherson, KS, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 10, 2020, surrounded by her family at her home in McPherson. She and her husband, Les, were the former owners/operators of The Old Muffin Factory.

Kala was born on September 9, 1956, in McPherson, KS, the daughter of Vernon J. and Patricia J. (Deckert) Archer. She graduated from McPherson High School in 1974. Kala was united in marriage to Leslie R. Mason on April 3, 1976, in McPherson.

She was a member of Countryside Covenant Church.

Survivors include: her husband, Les of the home; three children, Chris Mason (Brooke) of Hutchinson, KS, Jennifer Mason of McPherson, KS, and Angela Brunk (Jesse) of McPherson, KS; her mother, Pat Archer of McPherson, KS; three brothers, Matt Archer (Kathy) of Newton, KS, Mark Archer (Terri) of McPherson, KS, and Jeff Archer (Paula) of Sheridan, AR; two grandchildren, Danica Brunk and Cole Mason; and many extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Vern Archer.

A private graveside service will be held on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at McPherson Cemetery with Rev. Jon Black officiating. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations may be given to Women and Children Combating Cancer (WACCC), the Giving Hope Cancer Fund, or Kindred Hospice in care of Stockham Family Funeral Home, 205 North Chestnut, McPherson, KS 67460. Personal condolences may be sent to the family at www.stockhamfamily.com.