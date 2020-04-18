Augusta – Clarence Arthur “Art” Miller Jr., 60, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020.

Art was born on Friday, January 8, 1960 in El Dorado, Kansas to Clarence and Donna (Ehret) Miller Sr. Art married Tammy Lynn Ross on March 5, 1984 in Newkirk, Oklahoma. Art and Tammy have been married for 36 years and together for 41. Art was a self-employed worker in the oil field business. He loved to go fishing and boating, working in the oil fields, tinker on stuff, animals and loved his family.

Art is survived by his wife Tammy; son Jeremy of Augusta; daughter Jennifer of Douglass; his mother Donna Allen of Augusta; grandchildren James Miller, Arrianna Bennett, Adrienne and Lydia Davis; sisters Leonna (Jack) Hosler of El Dorado, Kelly Dawn Freeman of Augusta, Shannon (Mike) Bender of Kansas City, Starla (David) Sewell of Rose Hill; brother Larry Frost of Leon; uncles Bob Miller and Danny Miller; aunt Claudia Whetstone.

Art is preceded in death by his father and his grandparents Viola and Claude Miller and Don and Bea Ehret.

Viewing will be on Sunday, April 19th from 1pm to 5pm at Dunsford Funeral Chapel.

Private family service.

