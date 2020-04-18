Erma Lee Peters (Hall) 80, passed away March 31, 2020 in Aurora, Mo. Retired Boeing Company PCA lead.

Survived by husband Bob Peters of Aurora, Mo., sons David Casner and Darren Casner (Jessica) of Augusta, Ks., Brother Ben Hall (Mavis) of Augusta, Ks., step-children Tammy (Kelly) Williams of Bois D'Arc, Mo, and Bobby (Mary) Peters of Wichita, Ks.

Erma was born March 19, 1940 in Plainville, Ks, to Lloyd and Cleo Hall, both preceded her in death.

7 grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren. Erma enjoyed good conversation, and good times at Table Rock Lake, with her family and friends. She will be greatly missed. Due to Covid-19, services pending a later date.