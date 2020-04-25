PLAINVILLE – Donald Earl Johnson, 93, of Plainville, died Thursday, April 23, 2020. Born August 24, 1926 in Clay Center to Oscar and Alice (Arthur) Johnson.

Survivors: Marilyn Johnson of the home; children Gladys “Sue” (Lee) Hays, Sarah (Cleon) Plunk; step-children: David (Diane) Spear, Donita (John) Kaare, Tracy (Gary) Orr; three grandchildren; three great grandchildren.

Preceded in death: Parents, first wife Joan Johnson, son Forest Johnson, step-son Brian Spear and sister JoAnne Hoffman.

Private family services. Celebration of life at a later date.

Memorials: VFW Post #8871 or First Christian Church and may be sent in care of Plumer-Overlease Funeral Home 320 SW 2nd, Plainville, KS 67663.

Interment: Plainville Cemetery.

