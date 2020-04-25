Saturday

Apr 25, 2020 at 3:38 PM


PLAINVILLE – Donald Earl Johnson, 93, of Plainville, died Thursday, April 23, 2020. Born August 24, 1926 in Clay Center to Oscar and Alice (Arthur) Johnson.


Survivors: Marilyn Johnson of the home; children Gladys “Sue” (Lee) Hays, Sarah (Cleon) Plunk; step-children: David (Diane) Spear, Donita (John) Kaare, Tracy (Gary) Orr; three grandchildren; three great grandchildren.


Preceded in death: Parents, first wife Joan Johnson, son Forest Johnson, step-son Brian Spear and sister JoAnne Hoffman.


Private family services. Celebration of life at a later date.


Memorials: VFW Post #8871 or First Christian Church and may be sent in care of Plumer-Overlease Funeral Home 320 SW 2nd, Plainville, KS 67663.


Interment: Plainville Cemetery.


Condolences: www.plumeroverlease.com