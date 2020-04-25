SUPERIOR, NEBRASKA – Jerry Hasemeyer, 64, of Superior, NE, died Monday, April 20, 2020. Born March 4, 1956, Superior, NE to Louie and Ruth (Barry) Hasemeyer.

Preceded in death by parents Louie, Jr and Ruth; grandparents Louie Sr. and Mary Hasemeyer and Roy and Minnie Barry.

Survived by siblings JoAnn (John) Rogers; Janice Ward and friend Shon Augustin; Gary, Sherry, Rosemary, Rosemarie Hasemeyer; nephews Travis (McKenzie) Rogers; Eric (Brandy) Rogers; nieces Melissa Ward; Lacey (Clint) Holland; Miranda Ward; great nephews and nieces.

A Memorial Services will be held at a later date.

Memorials to: in care of the family

