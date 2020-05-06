Velma L. Jones, 88, of McPherson, KS, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 3, 2020, surrounded by family at Loving Care of McPherson. She was born on February 19, 1932, in McPherson, the daughter of Henry and Pearl Rickner. She was a graduate of McPherson High School and worked at Nations Bank for 21 years, retiring in 1997. Previous to that, she had worked at McPherson & Citizens State Bank and C & I Bank in Memphis, TN. Her church membership was at First Christian Church, McPherson.

She was a resident of Hutchinson, KS since 1974, having lived in California, Maryland, Rhode Island, Virginia, Tennessee, and Newfoundland before moving back to McPherson in April 2014.

Survivors include her son, Michael Jones of McPherson; sister-in-law, Joyce Rickner of Goddard, KS; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Glenn, Norman, and Keith Rickner, and sister, Mary Allison.

Graveside service and inurnment will be 10:30 AM, Friday, May 8, 2020, in McPherson Cemetery with Pastor Lynn Scott officiating. Friends may sign the guest register from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM, Thursday, May 7, at Stockham Family Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to First Christian Church in care of Stockham Family Funeral Home, 205 North Chestnut, McPherson, KS 67460. Personal condolences may be sent to the family at www.stockhamfamily.com.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Loving Care/Angel Arms of McPherson and Kindred Hospice for all the love, care, and compassion shown to Velma while in their care.