Benjamin Joseph “Benny” Gore-Holland, 41, of Ottawa, Kansas, died Wednesday May 6, 2020.

Private family graveside service will be at Evergreen Mound Cemetery. Benny will lie in state from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Dengel & Son Mortuary where family and friends may pay their respects staying in compliance with COVID-19 restrictions. The family suggests memorial contributions to the Benny Gore-Holland Memorial Fund c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary, 235 S. Hickory, Ottawa, KS 66067. Family and friends are encouraged to post their condolences and memories on Benny’s Tribute Wall at www.dengelmortuary.com.