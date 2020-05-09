H. Allan Spiker, 78, of Augusta, KS, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at home. Allan was born in Sabetha, Kansas on November 15, 1941, to the late Ada Belle (Shivers) and Henry Sumner Spiker. He was a retired dairy farmer. Allan married Judy (McKinsey) Spiker and she survives him. He is also survived by: daughters, Dee Ann Louque of Andover; and Jane Mapes and husband Matt of Augusta; brother, Daryl Spiker of California; sister, Lorraine Toland of California; grandchildren, Hayden Mapes (Jessie Hahn), Derrek Mapes, Christy Lynn Louque; and great grandchildren, Cameron Humphrey, Jacob Humphrey, Logan Ross and expecting Isla Mapes. Allan was preceded in death by a son, Douglas Wayne Spiker.

A private family service will be held. Memorial donations to Heartland Home Healthcare and Hospice, 2872 N Ridge Rd Suite 122, Wichita, KS 67205.