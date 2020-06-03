Tilly H. Peterson, 93, formerly of McPherson, KS, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at at nursing care facility in Council Bluffs, IA.

Tilly was born October 16, 1926, in Hanau, Germany, the daughter of Friedrich J. and Marie S. (Jung) Wegener. She spent her formative years in Germany until 1948, when she married Emil “Bud” Peterson, Jr. on August 28, 1948, in Hanau, Germany.

She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and a Life Member of the VFW Auxiliary, both of McPherson.

Survivors include: her husband of 71 years, Emil of Council Bluffs, IA; a daughter, Marilyn Wieseler (Bob) of Sidney, Iowa; daughter-in-law, Joan Peterson of Hidden Springs, ID; sister, Margot Dammer of Erlensee, Germany; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and three step-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by: her parents; a son, Norman; and five siblings.

The funeral service will be at 1:30 PM Friday, June 5, 2020, at Stockham Family Funeral Home with Rev. Tim Leaf officiating. Burial will be in McPherson Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be given to McPherson VFW Auxiliary in care of Stockham Family Funeral Home, 205 N. Chestnut, McPherson, KS 67460.

Personal condolences may be sent to the family at www.stockhamfamily.com.