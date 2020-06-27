George Thomas Hayes, 89, completed his earthly journey June 18, 2020, at his daughter's home in Shawnee, Kansas.

He was born May 11, 1931, in El Dorado, Kansas, as the only child to Alice (Wilson) Hayes and Albert Hayes. He graduated El Dorado High School in 1949. As a boy he delivered the local newspaper.

George married the love of his life Virginia Mae Stroud on July 31, 1949. They had become acquainted when his mother's younger sister married one of Virginia's older brothers. They were blessed with a son Ronald and a daughter Teresa.

The family survived the tornado of 1958, and George personally rebuilt the family home, as well as the current house in which he had resided for over 50 years.

George worked at Hudson Battery early in his married life before taking a job at Fina Refinery. He worked entry level, then as an operator, and later as a supervisor/manager . He was active as a union representative before his move into management and was well respected by all. He saw two changes of ownership at the refinery and retired from there in 1992.

He will be remembered as a mild-mannered, gentle, and intelligent man who loved family reunions and gatherings. He and Ginny, as his wife was known, loved to travel to Branson and other southern destinations.

George loved old country music and, after Virginia passed in 2015, resumed playing guitar and singing with a local group of friends who performed at senior centers. He enjoyed his weekly lunches with other refinery retirees, and continued that practice through 2019. He moved to his daughter's home in March 2020, as a result of health issues.

He was preceded on his heavenly journey by his parents, Alice and Albert Hayes, wife Virginia Stroud Hayes, and son-in-law Richard Carver, all of whom are now reunited.

He leaves behind his children, Ronald Hayes of El Dorado, daughter Teresa Carver of Shawnee, Kansas, as well as 3 grandchildren Brian, Barrett, and Kelle, as well as a great granddaughter and a great-great grandson .