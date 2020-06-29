NILES — Nancy Elizabeth Perez, 71, of Niles, passed away Friday, June 26th, 2020.

Nancy was born in Marysville, Missouri on April 28, 1949, a daughter of the late Margaret J. (Colvin) and John E. Pickering.

Survivors include her husband, Michael Perez, of the home; daughter, April Huff, of Salina; and two grandchildren, Drew Parker and Evan Parker both of Kansas City, Missouri.

Cremation has been chosen and no services are planned at this time.

