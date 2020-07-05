j

Linda Ann Weible, 61, of Partridge, passed away at her home Monday, June 29, 2020.

She was born October 13, 1958, in Hutchinson, to Carl G. and Marlys (Stowe) Dreiski.

Linda worked 15 years at Singleton-Joyce Optical Company, and thereafter worked 20 years for Stutzman’s Greenhouse. She donated her time each year in the Poultry Building at the Kansas State Fair.

On December 21, 1979, she married Charles D. Weible at her mother’s home in Hutchinson. They enjoyed over 40 years together.

Linda was well-known for her embroidery pieces, and many people have pillow cases finished by her. She was better known for her cookies! Linda received a blue ribbon at the Kansas State Fair in 2019 with her Snickerdoodles, on her first-time entry. For many years, she baked nut breads and cookies for the Soup Kitchen at Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Linda is survived by: her husband, Charles of the home; mother and stepfather, Marlys and Jewell Bernard, Hutchinson; sister, Debra (Greg) Gardiner, Ashland; nephew, Grant Gardiner; nieces, Brittany and Sierra Gardiner; mother-in-law, Marjorie Smith; and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial service will be 2:00 p.m. Monday, July 6, 2020, at Little River Congregational Church, 410 Clinton, Little River, with Pastor Ted Weis officiating. Inurnment will follow in Bean Cemetery. Friends may sign the book from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Thursday, Friday, and Sunday at Elliott Mortuary. The family will greet friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Sunday, July 5, 2020, at the Seventh Day Adventist Church, 1302 N. Severance, Hutchinson.

Memorials can be made to the Christian Soup Ministry, or Hutchinson Animal Shelter, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.