Ira John McVay, Jr., 73, of Augusta, KS, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020 in Andover. A memorial service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020 at First Baptist Church. Memorial donations to Augusta VFW Post 6746 P. O. Box 522 Augusta, KS 67010 or American Cancer Society P. O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123.