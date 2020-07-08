Russell - Caroline Julia (Stos) Revell, 85, of Russell, Kansas, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020 at the Russell Regional Hospital in Russell.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2 P.M. on Friday, July 17, 2020, at Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary in Russell. Cremation has been selected by the family and they will greet guests the day of the service. Memorials can be given to the Russell Food Pantry or Dream Theater and sent in care of the mortuary. Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary is in charge of the funeral arrangements.