Elizabeth "Liz" Marie Watts, 85, of McPherson, KS, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Pleasant View Home, Inman. She had worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse at Mercy Hospital and The Cedars, and later a greeter at Walmart.

Liz was born on July 8, 1934, in Hillsboro, KS, the daughter of Arthur H. and Esther (Knak) Penner. She graduated from the Wichita Public School of Practical Nursing in 1953. On October 25, 1953, Liz was united in marriage to Homer M. Watts. He preceded her in death on June 1, 1992.

She was a member of St. Anne’s Episcopal Church, McPherson and was baptized in the First Mennonite Church, Hillsboro.

Survivors include: three children, Bill Watts (Sarah) of Hutchinson, KS, Carie Eslinger (Thomas) of Roxbury, KS, and Deanne Nelson (Warren) of Hillsboro, KS; three "adopted" children, Shelia Brown, Stephanie Jett, and Tommy Long; 14 grandchildren, Chelsea Busch (Zach), Lauren Hill (Taryn), Aaron Nelson (Martha), Stephanie Barban (Dave), Holly Nelson, Thomas Watts (Kristen), Tyler Watts (Megan), Theresa Grant (Corey), Kenneth Eslinger (Holly), Mindy Krause, Khira Longacre, Carrie Kerr, Kailea Longacre, and Kaitlynn Longacre; and 24 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by: her parents; husband; brother, Charles Penner; daughter, Lisa Watts; grandson, Kordel Longacre; daughter-in-law, Patti Watts; and a great-grandson, Christopher Krause.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Stockham Family Funeral Home. A Graveside Service will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, July 11, at Mound Township Cemetery, Moundridge, with Pastor Lynn Scott officiating.

Memorial donations may be given to the Muscular Dystrophy Association in care of Stockham Family Funeral Home, 205 North Chestnut, McPherson, KS 67460. Personal condolences may be sent to the family at www.stockhamfamily.com.