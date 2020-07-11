Dwane W. Johnson, 68, Hoxie, died April 11, 2020 at ComfortCare Homes in Wichita.

He was born Nov. 12, 1951 in Lindsborg to Ervin William Johnson and Dagman I. (Anderson) Johnson.

He married Martha Norma Johnson on Aug. 7 in 1971 in Salina.

He was a mechanic and shop foreman and worked in parts for Hoxie Implement for 45 years.

Survivors include his wife; two sons, Curtis Johnson, Kansas City, Mo., and Christopher Johnson, Hoxie; a daughter, Janine Foth, Peabody; 12 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held at Hoxie Christian Church at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Friday, July 17 at Mickey-Leopold Funeral Home. Family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

Family request memorials to Sheridan County Fire Department and may be sent in care of Mickey-Leopold Funeral Home, PO Box 987, Hoxie, KS 67740. Condolences can be left at www.mickeyleopoldfuneral.com