Tipton- Funeral services for Laurine M. Schmitt, 87 of Tipton, at 10 AM July 17 at the St. Boniface Catholic Church in Tipton. Mrs. Schmitt died July 13 at the Mitchell County Hospital. Survivors include her children, Lester Ellenz, Leland Ellenz, Janelle Streit of Tipton; Julie Perrin; Vickie Eilert; Cindi Hollerich; Dennis Schmitt; sisters, Delores Brummer; Eleanor Pahls; Carolyn Schmitt; 22 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be Thursday, from 10 AM – 2 PM at Roberts Funeral Home then 4 PM until Rosary service begins at 7PM at the church. Memorials may be given to the Tipton Schools. Roberts Family Funeral Services, Beloit, is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences may be left at: www.robertsfamilyfs.com