Jan Renae (Schlegel) Mills, age 48, of Eureka, entered Heavens’ realm on July 8, 2020 peacefully at her home in Eureka, KS. She was born to Bryan and Judy Schlegel on July 14, 1971 in Wichita, KS. She graduated from Belle Plaine High School in 1989. On June 1, 1991; she married her best friend Brian Mills in El Dorado, KS; settling with him and their 4 daughters in Eureka, KS in 2001. She stayed home with their girls until they were all in school and then went to work for Marshall Elementary School as a Para Educator, where she was employed for the next 13 years until her illness prevented her from working. She adored children, serving as a Sunday School teacher and youth leader for many years. She was a long time active member of Jefferson Street Baptist Church of Eureka. Her faith and love for our Lord, Jesus Christ was readily apparent in her eagerness to witness to those around her.

She is preceded in death by her father, Bryan Schlegel and her grandparents.

She is survived by her loving husband, Brian, of the home; daughters Danielle (Zack) Kapsch of Wichita, Rachel (Jessie) Boyd of Iola, Jessica (Jordan) Sutton of El Paso, TX and Teresa Mills of the home. She is also survived by her mother Judy Schlegel of Eureka; a granddaughter Lillyana Boyd and her brother Travis, sister Kristy and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews all of whom loved her dearly.

Friends may gather with the family from 5-8pm on Thursday, July 16 at Carlson Funeral Home in El Dorado. Jan’s funeral service will be held on Friday, July 17 at 2pm at The Jefferson Street Baptist Church of Eureka. Memorial contributions in Jan’s name may be directed to The Jefferson Street Baptist Church of Eureka.

Please sign her online guestbook and leave a memory of Jan at www.carlsoncolonial.com