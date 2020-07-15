Timothy Conard, 57, died Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at his home in Ottawa where he lived with his wife of 28 years, Kimberly Freeman Conard.

He is being cremated per Timothy’s wishes. The family will have a memorial service in a few weeks.

He was born Oct. 18, 1962, in Larned, Kansas.

Timothy was a member of First Baptist Church, a graduate of Ottawa University where he was a part of the Theatre Fraternity Alpha Psi Omega, and participated in several community theatre productions under "Theatre on a Shoestring" and "ACT Ottawa".

Timothy worked at Ransom Memorial Hospital for 23 years, predominantly as the ER Registration Clerk. He was awarded the "President’s Call to Service Award" for his various volunteer work.

Mr. Conard is survived by his widow; his daughters, Ilse (Ottawa) and Winifred (Lawrence); his mother, Barbara Wolken & stepdad, Mike Wolken (Ottawa); his younger sister, Kim Booton and brother-in-law, Bruce Booton (Pomona); and many nieces and nephews.