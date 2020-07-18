Dahna, Darrell Lee, 49, passed away peacefully at his home July 10, 2020.

He was born April 29, 1971 at Fort Riley, Kansas. He was the son of Richard "Dick" Dahna and Glenna (Foster-Dahna) Ethridge.

After graduating from Watfield City High School in North Dakota, he took basic training and AIT at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. He was a specialist in heavy equipment operations. He then moved to El Dorado where he worked in construction and maintenance, and had many friends that always knew he was ready to lend a helping hand.

Darrell is survived by his wife, Jo Bortz of the home; mother Glenna (Will) Ethridge of Galena, KS; brother Travis (Brenda) Dahna of El Dorado; 3 sons: Nicholas Dahna, Brandon (Brooke Florio) Dahna, both of Independence, KS, and Isaac Dahna; 2 step sons: Luke (Crystal) Bortz and Shane Bortz, both of Hoisington, KS; 5 grandchildren: Dawson Lee Dahna, Grayson Winebrenner, Steven Demel, Zachary Thomas and Chasity Bortz; 3 uncles: Dennis (Faye) Dahna of Valley Center, KS; James (Nancy) Foster of Neodesha, KS; and Lloyd Foster of Scott City, KS; i niece Megan Dahna; 1 nephew Tyler Dayna; and many beloved cousins. He was preceded in death by his father and grandparents.

A Celebration of Life is planned for July 21 at the Deer Grove Clubhouse on E. Hwy 54 from 4 - 8 PM. Cremation will have been effected.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to go to your local animal shelter in Darrell's name.