Funeral services for Justin R. Hicks, age 32, of Abilene, will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020 at the Golden Belt Memorial Park in Great Bend, Kansas with Reverend Don Fisher officiating. Mr. Hicks passed away Friday, July 17, 2020 at the Abilene Memorial Hospital.

He was born August 15, 1987 in Wichita. Following high school Justin served his country in the United States Army medically retiring in 2017 after 12 years of dedicated service. During his tours Justin received several honors including a purple heart.

On August 29, 2019 he was united in marriage to Jessica Hottman. She survives of Abilene. Other survivors include his mother Barbara Hicks and sister Brittany Keyes of Hutchinson, daughters Brooklyn Farmer and Carly Hicks, son Aiden Hicks of Abilene, brother Alex Hicks of Lakehills, Texas. He was preceded in death by his father Gerald Hicks.

Military honors will be provided by the Ft. Riley Honor Guard at the cemetery.