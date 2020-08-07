Henry Morgan, 92, of Greeley, Kansas, passed away Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at Parkview Heights in Garnett Kansas.

Henry J. Morgan was born March 23, 1928 on a farm near Garnett, Kansas. He was the son of Rudolph and Freda (Lickteig) Morgan. He lived by Garnett until 1939 when his family moved to a farm northwest of Greeley, Kansas. He graduated from St. John the Baptist Grade School in 1942 and from Greeley High School in 1946.

He was a member of St. John the Baptist Church. He joined the 3rd degree of the Knights of Columbus Council 1901 in 1946. He joined the 4th Degree of the Knights of Columbus in 1961. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus for over 70 years. He has also been on the parish council and St John’s School Board.

Henry started his Angus herd in 1945 when he bought two heifers. He was actively engaged in the Angus business until 2009. He is a member of the Kansas Livestock Association, the Kansas Angus Association and life member of the American Angus Association.

Henry was a civic minded man serving 16 years on the School of Greeley Joint 6, and the USD #365 School Board, he also served on the Greeley and Anderson County Co-ops, Soil Conservation District, Federal Land Bank (Frontier Farm Credit), and the Anderson County Fair Board.

On Sept. 2, 1950, Henry married Mary E. (Young) Morgan at St. Columban Church, Chillicothe, Missouri. This union was blessed with eight children.

He was also a very successful Pioneer Seed Dealer for over 35 years, serving east central Kansas.

Henry was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Mary; one sister, Mary Ann Egidy; one brother, Eugene Morgan; one son, Thomas Morgan; one granddaughter, Sara; and one great granddaughter, Natalie.

He is survived by three sons, Tim Morgan of Greeley, Kansas; Jim Morgan and wife, Becky, of Louisburg, Kansas; Dan Morgan, of Liberal, Kansas; four daughters, Peg Hiles, Overland Park, Kansas; Sue Short and husband, David, Midlothian Texas; Ann Beck and husband, Eric, Twin Falls, Idaho; Jan Owen and husband, Jeff, of San Antonio, Texas; 15 grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

The family would like to thank Parkview Heights Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation for their excellent care of their father.