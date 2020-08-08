Augusta – Charles "Charlie" Galen Appleman, 92, passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020.

Charlie was born on Sunday, November 27, 1927 in Carl Junction, Missouri to William Galen and Dortha May (Downs) Appleman. He attended Carl Junction Schools. Charlie served his country in the U. S. Army from 1950 to 1952 in Korea, where he earned a Bronze Star and a Purple Heart. Charlie married Rose Elizabeth Thompson on July 1, 1955 in Joplin, Missouri. They were married for 64 years. He had worked at Skelly/Getty Refinery in El Dorado for many years before retiring in 1986. Charlie was fond of traveling, camping, woodworking and spending time with family and friends. He was a very sweet, kind soul with a great sense of humor and a loving spirit. Charlie will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him.

Charlie is survived by his sons Steve (Susan) Appleman of El Dorado and David Appleman of Lawrence; grandchildren Scott (Janice) Appleman of Tucson, AZ, Salli (Leland) Vance of Augusta, Jacob Appleman of Lawrence, Jenna Appleman of Lawrence; great-grandchildren Elly, Lucy and Harper Appleman and Maci and Jackson Vance.

Charlie is preceded in death by his wife Rose, his parents and his brother Bill Appleman.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, August 10th at 1:00 p.m.at the First Baptist Church in Augusta.

The family wishes Memorial Contributions be made out to the First Baptist Church, left in care of the Dunsford Funeral Home.

Dunsford Funeral Home & Crematory, 201 East Fifth, Augusta, Kansas 67010, 316 775-6363, www.dunsfordfh.com.