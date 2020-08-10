Ellsworth - Loren V. Paull, 90, passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020 in Ellsworth. He was born September 23, 1929 in Ellsworth to Clinton and Bernice (Seymour) Paull.

Loren served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was a member of the Ellsworth American Legion Post 174. He was public utility planner for Southern California Edison for many years.

Loren is survived by his son, Sam Paull (Karen) of Kanopolis; daughter, Valerie Hoskin (Ron) of Punta de Mita, Mex.; grandchildren, Darci Paull, Andrew Paull (Lacy), Gabriel Paull (Olivia), Lyle Hoskin (Anne), and Ryan Hoskin (Meredith); five great grandchildren; four nieces and three nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Richard and Don Paull; and sister, Sandra Gayle Schultz.

A celebration of life graveside will take place at a later date at Ellsworth Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Ellsworth American Legion Post 174 or VFW Post 6485, c/o, Parsons Funeral Home, Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439. parsonsfh.com