Beverly Joan Combs, 85, died Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at Via Christi Village, Hays.

She was born Nov. 24, 1934, in Burlington to Loren and Wilma (Giesy) Garrett.

After working for the Federal Government for 30 years she retired. She then went to college and received a master’s degree in social work from Kansas University (Rock Chalk). She later was a social worker for many years.

She enjoyed being a grandmother, great-grandmother. Spending time with family on holidays and family get togethers were very important.

Survivors include a son, Kim Combs, a daughter, Kristy Reincke; a sister, Sherri O’Keefe; four grandchildren: Casey Richardson, Kellie Stanley, Brooklyn Stephens and Dustin Combs; and nine great-grandchildren, Madison, Colton, Teagan, Jackson, Kobe, Laytin, Kole, Bella, and Emmie.

She was preceded in death by two sons, Randy Combs and Todd Combs.

Graveside services will be at a later date in Burlington.

Memorial are suggested to The Alzheimer’s Association or donor’s favorite charity.

Brock’s-Keithley Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 2509 Vine, Hays, KS 67601, is in charge of arrangements.

