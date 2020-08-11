Dennis V. Bollig, 70, Ellis, died Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at Hays Medical Center.

He was born June 16, 1950, in Hays to Virgil and Adalinda (Leikam) Bollig.

He married Kristine Day on May 4, 1974, in Ellis. He was a cook for many years.

He was a member of St. Mary Church, Sr. Companions and Foster Grandparents.

He enjoyed cooking for family and attending his grandchildren’s events.

Survivors include his wife, Ellis; two sons, Matthew Bollig and wife, Jennifer, Ellis and Tom Bollig and wife, Nicole, Lawrence; a brother, Wayne Bollig and wife, Connie, Topeka; two sisters, Karen Strachen, Russell and Donna Brohman, Downs; and three granddaughters, Trinity and Isabella Bollig, Ellis and Addy Bollig, Lawrence.

He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant son, Cory; his in-laws, Jim and Adeline Day; and a brother-in-law, Jay Strachan.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Mary Catholic Church , Ellis; a private family inurnment will be at a later date in Mount Hope Cemetery, Ellis

A rosary will be at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.

Memorials are suggested to the Sr. Companion Program or Foster Grandparents Program.

Keithley Funeral Chapel, 400 E. 17th, Ellis, KS 67637, is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences can be left by guest book at www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com or by email at keithleyfuneralhomes@gmail.com