Shelby Thornton, 57, WaKeeney, died Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at Trego County-Lemke Memorial Hospital, WaKeeney.

He was born April 17, 1963, in Norton to Eloise (Francis) and Dean Thornton. He attended Fort Hays State University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in education.

He taught throughout his career at La Crosse, Linn and Hanover, WaKeeney, Palco and Hill City schools.

Survivors include a son, Mason Thornton, Great Bend; two daughters, Kayla Thornton, Great Bend, and Shari Weber, Merriam; his parents; a brother, Shon Thornton, Garden City; a sister, Shannon Thornton , Bison; and three grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a granddaughter.

Per his wishes, no public services will be held.

Memorials are suggested to Trego Recreation Commission (TRC) in care of Schmitt Funeral Home, WaKeeney.

Condolences can be sent to the family at www.schmittfuneral.com.