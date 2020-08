James Leo "Jim" Armer, Jr., 61, of McPherson, KS, passed away at 1:55 p.m., Friday, August 7th.

Private inurnment will be held at the Bean Cemetery, Little River, Kansas.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kindred Hospice, McPherson and they can be sent to Glidden - Ediger Funeral Home; 222 West Euclid Street; McPherson, Kansas 67460