Carol Ann Sooby, 75, United States Army Veteran, unexpectedly passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at her home. Carol was born on July 1, 1945.

Carol is preceded in death by her lifetime partner, Karen Curry, and step daughter, Michelle Harder.

She is survived by her cousin, Robert Zimmerman, step daughter, Melissa Harder, grandsons; Justin Harder and Zachary Hale, and 10 great grandchildren and many friends.

She will be greatly missed.

She will have a private service on August 18, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Towanda Cemetery, Towanda, KS.