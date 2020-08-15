Roy H. Voth of El Dorado passed away peacefully on August 10, 2020. Roy was born on October 11, 1935 in Walton, Kansas, the sixth of seven children born to John F. and Helena (Hildebrand) Voth.

From Roy’s upbringing on the family farm near Walton, Kansas, he acquired a strong work ethic that stayed with him throughout his life. After graduating from Walton High, Roy attended Bethel College, Canadian Mennonite Bible College, and later graduated from the University of Kansas with a Master’s in Social Work. During Roy’s college years, he spent two years in Germany serving with the Mennonite PAX Service where he met Christa Foth. They were later united in marriage in Kaiserslautern, Germany on January 1, 1961. In 1967, Roy and Christa, along with their two young daughters, moved to El Dorado when Roy accepted a social work position which led to his becoming the first administrator of the South Central Mental Health Center. Roy had a long career in administrative and private practice clinical social work, serving many years as the head of the social work department at St Joseph Hospital. Roy always had an entrepreneurial spirit which led to his co-owning a DJ business in the disco era, and a gift shop in Clifton Square in Wichita, along with many later years of horse racing. He also had several rental properties. On October 7th, 2005 Roy married his long-time business partner and friend, Marlyn Berg. In his leisure time, Roy enjoyed caring for horses at their hobby farm, spending time with his grandkids and family, and participating in antique car shows. Roy was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church, the Bluestem Vintage Car Club, and Senior Ambassadors.

He is survived by daughters Rita (Lynda) Voth of Newton, KS and Heidi Davison of El Dorado, KS; grandchildren Lynden Voth of Columbia, MO and Kristen Davison of Park City; brothers Mel (Mary Sue) of North Newton, KS and Gary (Gladys) of Hesston, KS; sisterin-law Norma (Alden) Voth; and brother-in-law Paul (Verna) Kattapong.

Roy was preceded in death by his parents; former spouse Christa Voth, spouse Marlyn Voth; brothers and sister-in-law Irvin and Wilhelmina Voth and Alden Voth; two sisters, Elma Voth and Verna Kattapong; and special friend, Faye Parker.

Visitation will be held at Carlson Funeral Home in El Dorado on Friday, August 14 from 5 to 8 pm with family present from 5-6 pm.

A private family burial will be held on Saturday, August 15 at Tabor Cemetery, Walton, KS.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Roy’s name may be made to Hope in the Valley Equine Rescue & Sanctuary or the First Presbyterian Church of El Dorado. Please sign his online guestbook and leave a memory of Roy at www.carlsoncolonial.com