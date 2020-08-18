John Roy Mellies, age 59, of Atlanta, KS.

John Roy’s life began on May 15, 1961 in El Dorado, KS; the son of John and Rosalee (England) Mellies. John Roy was an industrious worker and was always keeping himself busy. He served as the Leon Fire Chief for many years. John Roy was the president of the Butler County Saddle Club, enjoyed working on any project that involved a tractor and served on the Clay Township Board. He also enjoyed riding his horse in his spare time. John Roy enjoyed reading books on wars and battles. He was also a Star Wars and Star Trek fan.

His family includes his significant other, Karey Burton of Atlanta; daughter Payton Burton and brother Mark Mellies of El Dorado. John Roy passed away on August 12, 2020 in Atlanta, KS.

He is preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.

Friends may gather from 9-10am on Thursday, August 20 at the Leon Methodist Church where his service will be held at 10 am. John Roy will be laid to rest at the Leon Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in his name may be directed to the Leon Fire Department.