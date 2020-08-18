Janell Elizabeth Hutter, 74, of Augusta, KS, passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020 in Wichita.

A memorial graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Elmwood Cemetery in Augusta.

Janell was born in El Dorado, Kansas on December 4, 1945, to the late Adelia Jane (Sharp) and Andrew Clinton Hutter. She worked in Right of Way and real estate services most of her life, and was a member of the International Right of Way Association, where she had served as Chapter 5 President. She loved music and was a wonderful artist. She treasured time spent with family and friends, and was a huge fan of the Kansas City Chiefs and K-State sports. She also loved to drive, almost anywhere. Janell was the most loving and supportive mother and grandmother that any of us could ever imagine.

She is survived by her sons, Nick Hogan, Andy Hogan, and Gabe Hogan and wife Robyn all of Augusta; brother, Andy Hutter and wife Joyce of Council Grove, KS; grandchildren, Kaleb Hogan, Dathon Weber, Phoenix Hogan, Danielle Weber, Christian Hogan, Kohl Hogan and Jamie Cantu II.

Memorial donations may be made to MD Anderson Cancer Center, P.O. Box 4486, Houston, TX 77210-4486 or www.mdanderson.org/gifts.