Lida May (Thomas) Wallace, age 94, Potwin, Kansas.

Lida's life began on November 28, 1925, the daughter of George W. and Nettie M. (Puckett) Thomas in Whitewater, Kansas. She graduated from Potwin High School Class of 1942 and also Butler County Junior College. She married Ralph Henry "Jack" Wallace on May 26, 1945 in Potwin, Kansas.

Lida taught school and substitute taught in the Potwin area. Later she was a bank teller at the Potwin State Bank for 30 years, moving up the ladder to Vice President. She also worked at The Bank of Whitewater for four years. She was a member of the Potwin Christian Church where she taught Sunday school, was a Sunday school superintendent and a deaconess. She enjoyed reading, embroidery, and word search.

Her loving family includes her son and his wife, Thomas and Linda Wallace of Potwin; daughters and their husbands, Marilyn and Mike Slaymaker of Whitewater, Joyce and Tom Day of Lawrence; sisters, Bonnie Sommers of Augusta, Doris Hazen of Arkansas City, and Betty Whiteside of Potwin; 6 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jack in 1998; brothers, Floyd, Robert, and John Thomas; sisters, Hazel Bonar and Helen Meyer; and a grandson, Steven Slaymaker. Lida passed away peacefully into her loving Savior's arms on Friday, August 14, 2020, at the age of 94.

There will be a private family service due to the state limitations regarding Covid-19. She will be interred with her husband in McGill Cemetery in Potwin.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the American Lung Association or the Potwin Christian Church in care of Lamb Funeral Home, P.O. Box 358, Whitewater, Kansas 67154. Please sign her online guest book and leave a memory of Lida at www.ymzfh.com