Shelby Littrell, Jr., 68, of McPherson, KS, passed away at 2:47 p.m., Thursday, September 3rd, while in the company of family members, at Ascension Medical Group Via Christi, Wichita, Kansas.

Shelby was born in Coffeyville, Kansas on July 19, 1952, a son of Eva Ann (Smith) and George Shelby Littrell, Sr.

Shelby attended the Lehigh grade school, Lehigh, Kansas and Hillsboro High School, Hillsboro, Kansas.

George Shelby Littrell, Jr. was united in marriage to Roxanne Thompson on July 21, 1973 in Wichita, Kansas. This union was blessed with the birth of two sons, Jeremy and Jarod. Shelby Littrell was united in marriage to Joelyn Schroeder on May 29, 1982 in McPherson, Kansas.

Through the years Shelby worked in the oil fields as a roughneck, worked in construction, worked maintenance for PizzaCo, and worked for Wutcherstep Farms.

Shelby was a member of the Jaycees, McPherson, Kansas; Elk's Club and Eagles Club of Lake Havasu, Arizona. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, going to his grand kids sporting events, and spending time with his family and friends. Some of his favorite hangouts were the Play Pen, V.F.W., Peppy Partridge, Turkey Creek, Neighbors Cafe, Dairy Queen, to name a few.

He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of over forty-two years, Jo Littrell, of McPherson, Kansas;

his sons, Jeremy Littrell and wife Jenny, of Osage City, Kansas and Jarod Littrell and wife Tracy, of Canton, Kansas; his sisters, Jane Duerksen and husband Gerald, of Abilene, Kansas, Ann Cooper and husband Roger, of Independence, Missouri, and Sharon Dies, of Lehigh, Kansas; his six grandchildren, Kaden Littrell (Celeste), Kaylee Littrell (Reed), Weston Littrell, Keaton Littrell, Wyatt Littrell, and Brody Littrell; several nieces and nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.

Shelby was preceded in death by his parents, Eva Ann and George Shelby Littrell, Sr.

A Celebration of Life and Come and Go will be held at Schroeder's Pond (2129 12th Avenue) from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, September 12th, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Giving Hope Cancer Fund or the V.F.W. Post 2715 or and they can be sent to Glidden-Ediger Funeral Home, 222 W. Euclid, McPherson, Ks. 67460.