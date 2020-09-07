Colby- Dale Lee Olson, 89, a 1949 graduate of Decatur Community High School, died Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at Prairie Senior Living Complex in Colby. He was born March 13, 1931, to Robert L. and Hattie (Schmidt) Olson.

Survivors include a brother, Robert W. Olson, Celina, Texas, and a sister-in-law, Mary Lou Olson, Herndon.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Keith Olson; a sister, Maxine (Bill) Peebles, and a sister-in-law, Sally Olson.

A graveside service will be held at a later date at the Oberlin Cemetery. Memorials have been established to Prairie Senior Living Complex or Herndon Covenant Church, in care of Baalmann Mortuary, PO Box 391, Colby, Kan., 67701