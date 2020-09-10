HARDY, NE - Dean Abraham Rowley, 75, passed April 6, 2020. He was born September 22, 1944 to Walter and Thelma (Wyscarver) Rowley.

He was united in marriage to Sandra Fuller on July 18, 1968 at her home in Hardy. To this union four children were born. He was preceded in death by his parents Walter and Thelma; brothers William and Walter; his sister Nita Ulsh; brother-in-law Tom Wilson; nephew Scott Wroughton; and grandson Holden. Survivors include his wife Sandra of Hardy; children: Margaret (Brian) Larchick of Clarks, Nebraska; Rex (Traci) Rowley of Hastings; Angela (Rob) Clark of Ainsworth; and Michael (Misty) Rowley of Ainsworth.

Memorial Services: Megrue-Price Funeral Home, Superior, Nebraska, Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 2:00 pm.