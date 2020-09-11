Abilene - Cecilia Rose Graf, 7 passed away tragically Wednesday, September 9, 2020. She was born August 7, 2013 in Salina, the beautiful daughter of Shawn and Lacy (Kraushaar) Graf. Cecilia was in the 1st grade and attended St. Andrew’s Catholic School. She loved the outdoors, going fishing, helping with the cows and loved playing with her brother and two sisters any chance she got. She was a very proud girl and a great helper around the house. She was loved by so many and will be missed by her parents, Shawn and Lacy Graf; her brother, Maverick and two sisters Khianna and Jocelyn; Grandparents, Keith and Rita Kraushaar, David and Regina Riley, Jerry and Frances Graf, great-grandfather Alvin Schrandt and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Betty Schrandt, Delphos and Cecelia Graf, Nilwon and Donna Kraushaar and a cousin, Phoenix Wise.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 A.M., Monday, September 14, 2020 at St. Andrews Catholic Church in Abilene with Bishop Gerald Vincke as Celebrant and Father Randall Weber Con-Celebrant. She will be laid to rest at Mt. St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Abilene. Parish Rosary will be recited Sunday evening at 5:00 P.M., at St. Andrews Catholic Church. Family will receive friends following the Rosary at the Church. The family suggests memorials be given to the Cecilia Rose Graf Memorial Fund to be designated at a later time. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW 3rd St., Abilene, Kansas 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com