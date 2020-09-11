Kanopolis - Florence "Polly" White, 94, passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020 in Ellsworth, KS. She was born October 16, 1925 in Vesper, KS to Kyle U. and Loretta R. (Snavely) Swisher.

Polly was a longtime resident of Kanopolis where she was a member of the United Methodist Church and the American Legion Auxiliary. She attended Kansas Wesleyan University where she received her teaching certificate. She then taught school and was a telephone operator prior to holding the position of secretary at White Bros. Construction. She married Floyd Joseph White in Wilson, KS on February 13, 1947.

Polly is survived by her son, Joe White (Barbara) of Kanopolis; and grandchildren, Lon White of Kanopolis, Mike Thille of Kanopolis, Amber Thille of Kanopolis, and Heather Lindsay of Charleston, SC. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Floyd; brothers, Mike and Donald (Charlotte) Swisher; and sister, Yvonne Nelson.

Visitation: 1-8 p.m., Monday, September 14, 2020 at Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth.

Funeral Service: 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Parsons Funeral Home, with burial following in Kanopolis Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ellsworth American Legion Auxiliary Post 174 or the Good Samaritan Society of Ellsworth, c/o, Parsons Funeral Home, Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439.

