Lenexa, KS – Jack William Sanders, 89, born May 1, 1931, formerly of Kanopolis and Salina, passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020.

Jack is survived by three children, Rocky Sanders (Ginger) of Chapman, KS; Sherri Palermo (Dave) of Lenexa, KS and Debbie Bishop (Kelly) of Overland Park, KS; seven grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and sister-in-law, Elain Anspaugh (Jack) of Smithville, MO.

Graveside service only, will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 26th, 2020 at Wilson Cemetery, Wilson, Kansas in accordance with guidelines of social distancing and masks.