Madelyn Calderwood, 90, of Topeka, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. She has kept giving even after her death as an organ donor.

A graveside ceremony will be 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Olathe. Dove Southwest Chapel Topeka is assisting with arrangements. Madelyn was cremated. Memorial contributions may be made to the Baldwin Public Library or the Lawrence Public Library

She was born Sept. 11, 1929, in Wichita, the daughter of Lester Adna and Enda Mae (Moore) Carr. She received a bachelor's degree in education from Baker University.

Madelyn was employed by the Baldwin school district as a bus driver for 25 years. She also worked at David's Bridal Shop as a seamstress and was the wife of a dairy farmer.

Mrs. Calderwood was a wonderful pianist. She enjoyed driving kids to many sporting events.

Madelyn married Allison Hugh Calderwood on Dec. 23, 1951, in Wichita. He preceded her in death on July 20, 1990.

Survivors include her children, Sarah Jane Calderwood, of Cheyenne, Wyoming; Cynthia Ann Moran, of Topeka; Christopher Hugh Calderwood (Ruth), of Williamsburg; Ray Carr Calderwood, of Ottawa; Nancy Jean Reed (Carl), of Pomona; Richard Dean Calderwood (Lindee), of Overbrook; Ellen Marie Clark (John), of Meridien; Ernest Orr Calderwood (Dawn),of Baldwin; grandchildren, Jennifer and Justin Moran; Travis and Christopher (II) Calderwood; Caleb, Melissa (Harms), Cody, and Emily Reed; Austin Calderwood; Nicholas, Stephen, Courtney (Akins), Jesse and Elizabeth Calderwood; and 14 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Marjean Postlethwaite.