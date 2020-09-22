Jeff Glaves, age 47 of Towanda. Jeffrey "Jeff" D. Glaves’ life began on April 1, 1973 in El Dorado, KS; the son of Lloyd "Rick" and Kathy (Brown) Glaves. Jeff was well known throughout the Butler County area, serving the community through his business Glaves Realty. He provided superior service and down home care to the people of Butler County. Jeff was a devoted father and loved his family dearly. He had an evangelical heart and a passion for the Lord. Jeff enjoyed being active in church and attended regularly. Jeff loved all sports and staying physically fit and active. He was a very gifted athlete. Jeff always had a fun loving personality and enjoyed having a good time. He loved coming out to the farm. Jeff’s greatest joy was his family; which includes his children Laynie Glaves, Jeffrey Cole Glaves and Jesse Glaves of El Dorado; parents Rick and Kathy Glaves of Leon; brother Scott Glaves and partner Lindsay; his children’s mom and friend Janell Crenshaw of El Dorado; niece and nephew Amber and Austin Glaves; as well as a host of relatives and friends that will miss Jeff dearly.

Jeff passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020 in El Dorado. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Ted and Agnes Brown and Virginia and Lloyd Glaves.

Friends may gather with the family from 5-8 pm at Carlson Colonial Funeral Home on Thursday, September 24.

Funeral services will be held at the Bluestem Football Stadium in Leon on Friday, September 25 at 10am. Jeff will be laid to rest at Leon Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Jeff’s name may be directed to the Fund for Expenses and Children’s Education in care of Rick. Please sign his online guestbook and leave a memory of Jeff at www.carlsoncolonial.com