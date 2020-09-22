Mary Wells passed away Thursday September 17th, 2020 at her home near Leon, Ks. Born on November 22nd, 1949 to Harvey Winfred Wells and Vivian Beatrice Milliken in Garden City Kansas but called Mt Vernon Ohio home. Mary graduated from Mt Vernon High School in 1967.

She was hired on Feb 11th, 1974 at what is now known as Holly Frontier Refinery in El Dorado, Ks and retired January 2nd, 2015. She was the first woman hired on at the plant for maintenance. Over the 41 years her coworkers became family. While working at the refinery she worked in several positions; Maintenance, Operations, Machine Shop, and Retired in the Warehouse.

After searching for the perfect land in June 1993 she broke ground and started building MARY'S PLACE. Mary was always a hard-working woman and very strong willed. Throughout her life she faced many struggles, including battling cancer in the 1980's, diabetes, and COPD.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents and her fur babies, Monroe, Shannon, Delta, Francie, Teddy, Avry, and Joey. She is succeeded by her beloved pets Charlie, Dakota, and Cleo, several cousins, special friend and care giver Nathan, and many close friends that were considered family.

She was cremated according to her wishes. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday October 3rd at El Dorado East Park (Duck Pond) from 12-4p.m. Feel free to come and go as you please to share your memories of Miss Mary with friends and family. In lieu of flowers, due to her love of animals, the family requests that donations be made to any animal shelter or rescue in her name or American Diabetes Association.