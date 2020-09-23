Bonnie Sinclair

Bonnie Sinclair, age 79, died at her home in Garden City, KS. on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. She was born on Oct. 19, 1940, the daughter of Karl and Eva Marie Kellogg Will. She was member of the Methodist faith and a past member of the Sweet Adelines chorus. On April 30, 2005 she married Charles Sinclair. He survives.

Other survivors include, three daughters, Toni Braun (Mike) of Garden City, KS., Traci Fontana (Tony) of Fort Collins, CO., Teesha Reed of Garden City, KS., 10 grandchildren, and one great grandchild, four siblings. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Friends are welcome to greet the family and share memories of Bonnie on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020 at a come and go gathering from 5-7 p.m. at Price & Sons Funeral Home. Private family interment will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the Finney County Humane Society in care of Price & Sons Funeral Home, 620 N. Main St. 67846.