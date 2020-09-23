Vivian Viola Quimby

SUBLETTE - Vivian Viola Quimby, age 78, died Aug. 7, 2020 at her home in Sublette, KS., surrounded by her family. She was born on Jan. 13, 1942 in Rolla, KS, the daughter of Glen A. and Thelma (Dixon) Randle. She attended Rolla schools, graduating from Rolla High School in 1960. On June 25, 1960, she married Dennie Lee Quimby in Hugoton, KS. Vivian was a seamstress, altering clothing and repairing apholstry for many people.

Vivian is survived by three sons, Glen Quimby of Satanta, KS.; Michael Quimby of Garfield, KS.; and Jeffery Quimby of Wylie, Texas; a daughter, Frances Lothman of Point Comfort, Texas; three sisters, Glennetta Cooper of Tyrone, OK; Ann Dirks of St. Francis, KS; and Nina Henson of Woodward, OK; 14 grandchildren; and 19 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dennie; and a son, Brian Quimby.

A celebration of Vivian’s life will be held at the Sublette City Park on Sept. 26, 2020 at 11 a.m. Friends and family are encouraged to bring lawn chairs to the service. There is no visitation as cremation has taken place. Memorials are suggested to St. Catherine Hospice in care of Swaim Funeral Chapel, PO Box 607, Sublette, KS 67877. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.