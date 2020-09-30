Doris Josephine Winslow, age 73, of Hays, Kansas passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Hays Medical Center. She was born Nov. 3, 1946 in Antonino, Kansas to Reinhold and Josephine (Kuhn) Herrman. She married David Winslow on September 26, 1998. He preceded her in death on March 21, 2009.

Love. If one had to boil Doris’s life down to one word, it’s love. She loved her boys. So much. She loved to see them succeed. She loved to see them try and struggle and eventually conquer new things. She loved to see her boys love and support each other. She loved her parents and siblings and nieces and nephews. When she was younger, she loved going to work every day. She was the type to teach by example, and no matter the lesson or task or thing, love was always the underlying element.

Doris had epic battles with mental illness for much of her life. Through courage and her love of her family, her sons, their wives, and her grandchildren, she found the strength to endure and overcome those hurdles.

Doris loved three husbands in her life. Jim and she had three sons: Dan, Rick, and Scott. Marrying Tom gave Doris the opportunity to share her love with stepsons Brad and Curt. Then marrying David gave one more stepson Chris. Doris loved all of her sons and stepsons equally and completely. She always strived to teach them life lessons and most of all, to forgive and to love.

Watching her boys play sports in school brought great joy to Doris, and that joy stayed throughout her life watching the boys cheer on their favorite sports teams. The Royals were on TV at Doris’ house a great many nights!

Doris’s favorite activity was to have friends and family over for dinner. She was an excellent cook and hosted countless parties filled with family, laughter, and double-deck-pinochle in the house at 1300 Eisenhower. The house was big enough for family to stay overnight in the spare bedroom, kids to play endless games of ping-pong downstairs, and just enough space outside to cook on the grill. Those were the best of times for Doris. She adored taking the boys camping at Wilson Lake. Doris greatly enjoyed listening to David play his guitar and recite the poetry he wrote. Doris could not get enough time on the phone with her boys, and it was impossible for her to ever say no to her grandchildren.

There is a rumor that no one has ever witnessed her boys arguing or fighting. Ever. And that’s a testament to the abundance of love Doris taught and felt for those close to her. Her love will endure, but she will be missed.

She is survived by three sons, Dan Kohl and wife Tina of Schoenchen, Kansas, Rick Kohl and wife Kelly of Moundridge, Kansas and Scott Kohl of St. George, Kansas; two brothers, Les Herrman of Hays and Leon Herrman of Colorado Springs; two sisters, Carol Danielson of Great Bend and Linda Mayberry of Great Bend. She also is survived by four grandchildren, Russ, Faith, Trevor and Collin Kohl.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Elmer, Cyril, Frank, Roy, Donny and J.R. Herrman and a sister, Edna Rohr.

Funeral services will be 10 AM Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Hays. Burial will follow in Our Lady Help of Christians Cemetery in Antonino, Kansas.

