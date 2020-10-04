Concordia- Donald M. Wakefield, age 76, died Wed., September 30, 2020 at his home in Concordia, KS. He was born on Nov. 8, 1943 in Battle Creek, MI to Milo E. & Emma J. (McWatters) Wakefield.

He is survived by his wife Janice; sons, David, Daniel & Donald, II; daughters, Jeannine Matthews, Janette Shipley & Juline Wakefield, Concordia; sister, Bonnie Pratt; brother, Roland Wakefield; 16 grandchildren & 5 great grandchildren and 1 great grandchild on the way.

Funeral services are 10:00 am, Monday at Victory Faith Church, Concordia. Visitation is Sunday from 1-8 pm with family greeting from 4-6 pm at the funeral home. Memorials to Victory Faith Church in care of the funeral home. For online condolences, please visit www.chaputbuoy.com.