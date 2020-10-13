Jeffrey Alexander McIntosh, 21, of Wichita, KS, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020. Visitation 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Headley Funeral Chapel, Augusta, KS. Service 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 16, 2020, at New Spring Church, Wichita, KS.

Jeffrey was born in Tulsa, OK on July 2, 1999. Jeffrey went to Remington Schools until his sophmore year and graduated from Andover Central High School in 2018. He played football as well as baseball. He worked for Dustrol in Towanda as a highway construction crewman.

Jeffrey is survived by: his parents, Nicole and Spencer McIntosh of Andover, KS; birth father, Jimmie Paul "J.P." Wise and wife Angela; grandparents, Jerry King, Jr., Roley and Debbie McIntosh, Nancy and George Mouser, Kimberly Wise all of Eufaula, OK; brother, Noah McIntosh; sister, Raley McIntosh; brother, Avery McIntosh; sister, Alyssa Wise; sister, Aleaya Wise; brother, Ian Wise; aunts and uncles, Tyler McIntosh, Elijah and Natasha McIntosh, Samantha McIntosh, Kari and Jeremy White, Kyle Wise, Michelle Brewer; cousins, Tyra, Dasyn, Jilyenne, Diana, and Isaac McIntosh, Trevor Armstrong, Jr., Kamri, Peyton, and Cameron White, Hagen and Whitley Wise.

Memorial donations to GoFundMe,

https://www.gofundme.com/f/jeffrey-mcintosh-memorial-fund?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=m_pd+share-sheet&fbclid=IwAR3SsB2v6EEqI-Ez70D7Ds8-wONE7NtXlzyCf4NISKSEHFomc5aHs1RFz5k.