Salina - Jeanie Desaire, 71, died October 9, 2020 in the comfort of her home. She was born on October 10th, 1948 to James and Louise Carney in Salina, KS. She graduated from Salina High School in 1966. Immediately following high school, Jeanie began her 44 year career at Westinghouse which later became Philips Lighting. She retired in the Quality Control department in 2011 Jeanie met Richard Desaire in 1969 and married on February 7, 1970.

They celebrated their 50th anniversary on Feb. 7th, 2020. Jeanie spent her free time on sewing, quilting, and embroidery projects. Most of all Jeanie loved family time, attending KSU football games, spending time with grandkids, and traveling the country with Richard, and their dog, Willie.

Jeanie was proceeded in death by her parents, James and Louise Carney, and her sisters, Carol Scantling and Sandie Clark.

Jeanie is survived by her devoted husband, Richard Desaire, her daughters Tami Hull (Johnny) Olathe, KS and Dara Bennett (Todd) Olathe,KS and her sister, Sharon Wilson Salina, KS. Her four grandchildren, Taryn and Jordy Hull, and Kinsley and Jase Bennett.

There will be a private grave site service for immediate family. Donations in memory of Jeanie can be made to Hospice of Salina in care of Ryan Mortuary, 137 N. 8th St. Salina, KS 67401.